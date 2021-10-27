Campaign to end sexual harassment on London transport launched
- Published
A campaign to try and stop sexual harassment on London's public transport network has been launched.
Transport for London (TfL) says it will take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of unwanted sexual behaviour.
Victims and bystanders are being urged to report incidents so that action can be taken against offenders .
Heidi Alexander, deputy mayor for transport, said: "Any incident of sexual harassment on our public transport network is one too many."
She added: "Ensuring that women and girls feel safe while travelling around the capital is our top priority."
'Significantly under-reported'
Seven behaviours are being highlighted by the campaign as common examples of sexual harassment, including cat-calling, staring and upskirting.
Cyber-flashing, which involves sending or showing sexual content without consent , rubbing against someone on purpose , and touching someone inappropriately, are also being targeted.
Det Ch Insp Sarah White, of British Transport Police, said "no report is too small or too trivial".
"Unfortunately, incidents of sexual harassment are significantly under-reported as many people have come to accept this type of behaviour in public places. This needs to change," she said.