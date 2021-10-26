Climate activists hold Science Museum protest over fossil fuel sponsors
- Published
Student climate activists are holding a protest inside London's Science Museum over its sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies.
Members of the UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) said they planned to stay the night for "victims" of Shell, BP, Equinor and Adani.
The Metropolitan Police said it was in attendance. No arrests have been made.
The protest comes after the museum announced a new gallery supported by a subsidiary of the Adani Group.
Adani is a multinational business involved in coal extraction and coal-fired power stations.
The museum has also faced criticism for partnering with Shell to fund an exhibition about carbon capture and storage, and nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.
The Science Museum has been approached for comment.
Ines, 17, a member of UKSCN London, said: "We are less than a week away from the start of COP26.
"Now is the time to abolish fossil fuel companies, not collaborate with them or invite them into our cultural spaces."
A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were made aware of a protest "inside and outside a museum" at 17:40 BST.
"Officers remain in attendance and are engaging with the protesters," he added.