Rape charge for serving Metropolitan Police officer
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.
PC Adam Zaman, 28, is alleged to have carried out the attack in the City of London on Sunday evening when he was off duty.
The officer, who is based in the East Area Command Unit, was arrested the next day and has been suspended by the Met.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.