Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Met Police to apologise to family of murdered sisters
- Published
The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of two murdered sisters for failings in the way it responded when they were reported missing.
Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein in north London in June 2020.
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found the police response was "unacceptable".
Commissioner Cressida Dick agreed a better response would have saved their family and friends "immeasurable pain".
She said: "While we know that very sadly Nicola and Bibaa had been murdered in the early hours of Saturday 6 June 2020, before they were reported missing, if we had responded better we may have saved their friends and family immeasurable pain.
"I am very sorry that the level of service we provided fell short."
She said she had contacted the family to ask if they would allow her or another senior officer to visit to apologise in person.
No racial bias
The IOPC investigation found an inspector closed the police logs after receiving information about the sisters' possible whereabouts from a family member.
However, that information was "inaccurately" recorded by a communications supervisor, so the inquiries were not progressed properly.
The inspector told the IOPC it had been one of "the most challenging shifts of his career" with 16 missing persons reports and an under-capacity unit due to the pandemic.
The force said it agreed its service the weekend the sisters went missing was "below the standard it should have been".
It said no misconduct was found by an officer and two members of police staff but there would be action taken over their performance, which was found to be inadequate.
There was no suggestion racial bias played any part in how the missing persons reports were dealt with, it said.
The IOPC said a search by the sisters' families and friends of their last known location led to the discovery of their bodies in Fryent Country Park, Wembley.
They had been stabbed to death while out celebrating a birthday.