Insulate Britain: Protesters block east London roads
- Published
Insulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf in east London as it resumes its roadblock campaign after a pause.
Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed Limehouse Causeway at 08:20 BST.
About 60 protesters have also targeted nearby Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Upper Thames Street.
Police have detained protesters, dragging some from the road. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously branded activists "glued fools".
Insulate Britain blocked roads on 14 days over five weeks to 14 October, with some protesters gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it took for police to remove them.
'Genocide'
The Department for Transport has applied for more than 100 court injunctions covering the national highway network around London and the South East. Breaches of the injunctions could lead to jail terms.
In a statement, Insulate Britain said: "We won't stand by while the government kills our kids."
Activist Liam Norton branded the government "treasonous", claiming it had "betrayed" citizens and was leading the country on a path to "genocide".
Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.