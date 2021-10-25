Insulate Britain: Protesters block east London roads
Insulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf in east London as it resumes its roadblock campaign after a pause.
Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed Limehouse Causeway at 08:20 BST.
About 50 protesters have also targeted nearby Liverpool Street, Bishops Gate and Upper Thames Street. Police are in attendance.
In a statement, the group said: "We won't stand by while the government kills our kids."
Activist Liam Norton branded the government "treasonous", claiming it had "betrayed" citizens and was leading the country on a path to "genocide".
Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.
It blocked roads on 14 days over five weeks to 14 October, with some activists gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it takes for police to remove them.