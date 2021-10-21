James Brokenshire: Chancellor and home secretary attend MP's funeral
- Published
Senior politicians have arrived at the funeral of Tory MP James Brokenshire, who died aged 53 of lung cancer.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel were among those who attended the service in Bexley in south-east London, Mr Brokenshire's constituency.
Former prime minister Theresa May is due to deliver a reading.
Mr Brokenshire died in hospital on 7 October, having been admitted after his condition deteriorated.
A lifelong non-smoker, Mr Brokenshire stood down as a home office minister earlier this year.
An MP since 2005, Mr Brokenshire served in government under three prime ministers - David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Mr Johnson described the father of three, and former Northern Ireland secretary, as the "nicest, kindest" colleague.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called him "a thoroughly decent man".
Before becoming the Old Bexley & Sidcup MP in 2010, Mr Brokenshire represented the seat of Hornchurch and Rainham in north-east London, for five years.
His death will prompt a Parliamentary by-election in Old Bexley and Sidcup, where he had a majority of 18,952 at the last General Election.