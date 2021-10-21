New London to Edinburgh rail service to start
A new train operator is planning to offer an alternative to cheap flights between London and Edinburgh.
From Thursday morning, Lumo will run on the East Coast mainline and offer two services a day with fares starting from £15.
The first service to Edinburgh Waverley is due to leave London King's Cross at 10:45 BST.
It will take about four-and-a-half hours, stopping at Stevenage, Newcastle and Morpeth.
The East Coast mainline is currently served only by the existing state-owned operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER).
Green travel choices
Travel company FirstGroup is the operator behind Lumo and it says it wants to "reimagine what it means to travel by rail".
Speaking last month, Lumo's managing director Helen Wylde said travelling "should not cost a fortune", particularly in the current environmental climate.
"We are empowering people to make green travel choices that are genuinely affordable without compromising on comfort," she said.
Lumo said up until 1 December each trip "will cost less than £19.90 as long as it is booked at least one day before travel".
However, tweets since posted from Lumo's Twitter account outline "up to 60% of tickets per service are under £30" and prices will vary depending on capacity.
Another tweet to a commuter said "due to the popularity of our £19.90 tickets, we have now reached capacity on most journeys".
Lumo also announced Katie Price's son, Harvey Price, will be its diversity and inclusion brand ambassador.