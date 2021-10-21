BBC News

Koko: Historic Camden music venue to reopen after fire

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Koko has hosted some of music's biggest names including Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Prince

One of London's most famous music venues will reopen in spring after a £70m refurbishment.

Koko, which has hosted artists such as Kanye West, Madonna, Prince and The Rolling Stones, closed in 2019 for refurbishment.

In January 2020 a fire badly damaged the Camden venue's famous copper dome and delayed renovation works.

Owner Olly Bengough said Koko faced "monumental" challenges from the fire and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We work closely with some great crafts people, our architects, and then obviously English Heritage and the Victorian Society," he said.

"By assembling a great team and working together we have managed to get through it.

Media caption, One third of the roof of Koko in Camden was on fire at one point, the London Fire Brigade said in January 2020

"But obviously it was monumental and working through the pandemic was tough. But it looks like we are coming out better than ever. We are grateful and positive about everything."

Koko in north London is a Grade II listed Victorian theatre.

Image source, Koko
Image caption, Koko's famous copper dome roof was badly damaged in the fire but has been repaired
Image source, Koko
Image caption, Koko is being reopened with content company Sister which has worked on TV series such as Chernobyl

It will reopen next spring as a 50,000sq ft multi-use space featuring livestreaming facilities, a radio station, shops, a late-night pizzeria and a bar.

Mr Bengough said the space will "pay homage" to the venue's "artistic legacy" dating back to its opening on Boxing Day 1900.

