Grieving sister urges stabbing witnesses to come forward
- Published
The grieving sister of a stab victim has urged witnesses to "do the right thing" and come forward.
Jason Nyarko, 26, was stabbed to death at an illegal warehouse rave in Bermondsey, south-east London, in June.
The Met said it had been met with a wall of silence, despite releasing images of potential witnesses.
Anyone who attended the unlicensed event will not "get in any kind of trouble" if they come forward, the force added.
Mr Nyarko's sister, Goldie Nyarko, said her brother deserved justice.
"We know a lot of people have not come forward and we need those people to do so," she said.
"Please just do the right thing."
The police were called just before midnight on 26 June but despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Goldie said the family's lives had been devastated by the events of that night.
"It has been extremely difficult to face what has now become our reality and to accept and come to terms with what happened to Jason," she said. "To be honest we don't think we ever will.
She highlighted how Mr Nyarko was a twin, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew, and "the one who kept the family strong and together".
"He was loved by so many and the impact of his death has left so many broken," she said. "Twenty-six years of happiness - that's all we had.
"Jason went for a night out and never came back home. We never got to say goodbye."
Investigators have released images of a number of potential witnesses they would like to speak to, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, heard or filmed any part of an argument, fight or stabbing in any part of the warehouse.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, said: "We know that there may be some reluctance to speak to us because this was an unlicensed music event which took place during Covid.
"I have a very clear message for anyone worried about this - you will not get in any kind of trouble for attending this rave."
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could prove vital to our investigation."