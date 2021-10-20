Mile End stabbing: Man critical after attack on east London night bus
- Published
A man is being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a night bus in east London.
The 34-year-old victim was found just before 01:00 BST on Wednesday, suffering stab wounds on board a Route N25 bus outside Mile End Tube station.
The Met Police said he remains in a critical condition.
Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were treated for slash injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Mile End Tube station remains closed as does the westbound carriageway of Mile End Road where the bus stopped.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the Met said.
The night bus features decoration in memory of the 7/7 attacks and reads "Spirit of London, remembering 7/7".
Due to an ongoing investigation into a serious assault that occurred earlier this morning- the West bound carriageway of Mile End Road, and Mile End Underground Station remains closed at this time.— Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) October 20, 2021