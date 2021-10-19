Richmond Park: Boy, 16, arrested after spate of bike thefts
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a spate of bike robberies around London's Richmond Park.
It comes after professional cyclist Alexandar Richardson, 31, was ambushed by four masked men with machetes who forced him to hand over his £10,000 bicycle on 7 October.
Another man, in his 30s, was threatened with a machete by two males who then stole his bike in SW15 on 11 October.
The boy, arrested on suspicion of robbery, remains under investigation.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and allowing it to be carried in a stolen vehicle.
A man in his 50s was also pushed from his bike in Roehampton Lane at 17:00 GMT on 11 October. He was approached by two males on a moped.
No injuries were reported, police said.