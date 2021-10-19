Rolls-Royce driver sentenced over pedestrian death
- Published
A man who killed a pedestrian while speeding in his purple Rolls-Royce near Buckingham Palace has been sentenced.
Hassan Nasser Al-Thani, 42, was going at 54mph in a 30mph zone when hit Charles Roberts on 22 August 2019.
The 66-year-old died at the scene of the crash in Duke of Wellington Place.
At the Old Bailey, Qatari national Al-Thani admitted causing death by dangerous driving. He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
The court heard how Al-Thani, a businessman from Kensington, had previously denied the charge when he appeared by video-link from Qatar.
'Incredulous'
The defendant had been driving his Rolls-Royce Wraith from Piccadilly when he struck Mr Roberts, a retired Network Rail signalling manager from Harpenden, Hertfordshire.
Al-Thani called 999 and told police at the scene he had not seen Mr Roberts, having moved off when the traffic lights turned green.
Al-Thani was "incredulous" that anyone would cross the road where he hit Mr Roberts, the court heard. The crash was captured on CCTV cameras, including the moment of impact.
In a prepared statement, Al-Thani expressed sadness at the death and offered his condolences to Mr Roberts' family and friends.
He said he was a very careful driver and it was the first collision he had been involved in.
A statement read on behalf of the victim's family outlined the devastation of Mr Roberts' brother.
The family said: "It is a relief to him the driver responsible is to be held to account."