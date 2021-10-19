Football coach appeals 25-year Dubai jail term over CBD vape oil
A British football coach, jailed for 25 years in Dubai after four bottles of vape liquid containing cannabis oil were found in his car, has launched an appeal against his conviction.
Billy Hood from Notting Hill, west London, was arrested on 31 January, shortly after moving to the country.
The 24-year-old claims he was forced to sign a confession written in Arabic despite not speaking the language.
An appeal hearing at Abu Dhabi Court has been set for 30 November.
Mr Hood, who played semi-professional football for Kensington and Ealing Borough FC, told campaign group Detained in Dubai that police had unexpectedly turned up and demanded to search his home and car.
He told the group he was taken to a "police station and kept in an isolation cell for 14 days without any hygiene products".
Mr Hood claimed the oil was left by a friend who had been visiting from England two weeks earlier.
But he claimed he was forced to sign a confession after being pressured by local law enforcement.
This month he was convicted by a court of drug trafficking with intent to supply.
Detained in Dubai chief executive Radha Stirling said: "Billy has already spent a horrendous nine months in a Dubai jail notorious for human rights violations after being forced to confess to serious crimes in Arabic.
"Adding yet another delay to his freedom and the review of his defence evidence is gutting to the family and to Billy. Every day an innocent man spends a day in prison is a travesty."
Vaping cannabidiol (CBD) oil is legal in the UK and has become extremely popular - typically used to relieve pain, anxiety or stress.
The Foreign Office advise there is a "zero-tolerance for drugs-related offences" in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Sentences for drug trafficking can include the death penalty and possession of even the smallest amount of illegal drugs can lead to a minimum four-year jail sentence.