Twickenham playing field stabbing: Murder accused, 16, in court

Published
Image source, Met Police
Image caption, Hazrat Wali died in hospital following the attack on Craneford Way in Twickenham

A 16-year-old boy has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a young man to death on a playing field in south-west London.

Hazrat Wali, 18, from Notting Hill, died in hospital after being attacked in Twickenham on 12 October.

The 16-year-old, from west London, was charged with the Afghan refugee's murder on Friday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 11 January to enter a plea.

Mr Wali's brother and foster mother attended court for the brief hearing.

Image caption, Mr Wali was found with stab injuries at the park last week

