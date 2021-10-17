Westfield Stratford closed after fire in first floor shop
Westfield in east London has been closed due to a fire inside a shop.
Witnesses said the concourse of the shopping centre, in Stratford, "filled with smoke" as the centre was evacuated just after 10:00 BST.
Firefighters said the small fire, within a shop on the first floor, had been brought under control and no-one had been hurt.
Bosses said the centre would remain closed for investigations, and they would update shoppers when it reopened.
About about 60 firefighters were at the scene at one point, The London Fire Brigade said.
Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow and other surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
Only "a small part" of a shop was damaged, the brigade said, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
