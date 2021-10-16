Twickenham stabbing: Boy charged with playing field murder
A boy of 16 has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London.
Police found Hazrat Wali fatally injured in Craneford Way, Twickenham, at 16:45 BST on Tuesday.
The Richmond upon Thames College student was taken to hospital but died an hour later.
The suspect, from Hammersmith and Fulham, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
