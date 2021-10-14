BBC News

Five hurt as car crashes into Walthamstow barber's shop

Published
Image source, JRHackney_Tory
Image caption, Emergency services were called to Hoe Street in Walthamstow at 13:45 BST

Five people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a barber's shop in north-east London.

Emergency services were called to Hoe Street in Walthamstow at 13:45 BST over reports "of a collision involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians".

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it had "treated five people at the scene and took all of them to hospital, three as a priority".

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, the Met Police said.

Image source, JRHackney_Tory
Image caption, The 65-year-old driver of the car was among those taken to hospital

A number of ambulances and paramedic crews were deployed to the area, including the air ambulance.

Among those treated was the 65-year-old driver of the vehicle, according to police.

A number of roads in the area remain closed, causing major traffic problems.

