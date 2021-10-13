Twickenham teenager stabbed to death on playing field named
- Published
A teenager who was fatally stabbed on a playing field in south-west London has been named as Hazrat Wali.
Police found the 18-year-old suffering from knife wounds on Craneford Way, Twickenham, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Richmond upon Thames College student was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead at 17:55 BST. His family are being supported by police.
There have been no arrests so far but the Met said a number of people had filmed the attack on their phones.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall urged those who saw what happened to contact police and not to post any videos on social media.
Police are still working to establish the motive "behind this tragic attack", she said.
"Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked," Det Ch Insp Tunstall said.
Earlier Dr Jason Jones, the principal of Richmond upon Thames College, said extra support and counselling had been made available for students and staff, and security had been stepped up.
He said: "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students, parents, staff and local community.
"Safety remains our number one priority and we will continue to do all we can to keep our students safe at college.
"To that end, we have enhanced security and surveillance at our entrances following yesterday's incident and are continuing to work in full co-operation with the Metropolitan Police, which is handling the matter."
The Met said there was an increased police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns or information should speak to officers.