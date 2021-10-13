Twickenham teenager stabbed to death on playing field
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London as onlookers filmed the attack.
Police were called to Craneford Way, Twickenham, on Tuesday afternoon, where the teenager was found with knife injuries. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at about 18:00 BST.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said "a number of people" saw the stabbing and urged them to contact the police and not to post any videos on social media.
The man's family has been told.
There have so far been no arrests.
"We're working to establish the motive behind this tragic incident and following a number of leads. If you believe you can help us, then please make contact," Det Ch Insp Tunstall said.
There will be an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with concerns or information can talk to those officers, the force said.