Richmond Park: Men armed with machetes targeting high-end bicycles
Police have warned that thieves carrying machetes have been targeting cyclists in Richmond Park.
There have been three high-end bike thefts in the west London park this week. including an attack on a professional cyclist.
Alexandar Richardson, 31, was ambushed by four masked men with machetes who forced him to hand over his £10,000 bicycle.
Police have stepped up patrols after at least two more robberies in the area.
'Pretty cut up'
Mr Richardson, a UCI ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix rider, was chased down by the robbers, who used two motorbikes, on 7 October.
He was threatened with a machete, at which point he handed over his bicycle.
Posting on social media, Mr Richardson, who lives in south-west London, said he had tried to escape the men, but they rode one of their motorbikes into him, knocking him to the ground.
"I held onto my bike, however the second motorbike then dragged me and the bike along the floor for another 100 metres. After this they pulled out a 15-inch machete," he said.
'Threatened with a machete'
Mr Richardson added that he had been left "pretty cut up and bruised with a swollen hip", but "tomorrow is another day".
Police said they are linking the robbery to at least two more, including one on Wednesday, when a man in his 20s was pushed off his bike by two men on electric scooters at 19:00 BST. He was left with minor injuries.
And on Monday at 17:00 BST, another man in his 30s was threatened with a machete and knocked off his bike by two men travelling on a moped. He also suffered minor injuries.
Police are also investigating a report that a man in his 50s was pushed from his bike in Roehampton Lane at around the same time after being approached by two men on a moped.
There have been no arrests and police have asked for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.