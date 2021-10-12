Battersea: Woman injured in London flats blaze
A woman has been injured following a blaze at a block of flats in London.
The building, in Westbridge Road, Battersea, was evacuated after a flat on the 20th floor caught light.
Emergency services, including 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters, were called to the scene just after 20:00 BST, according to the fire service.
The woman left the flat before crews arrived and was subsequently treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, according to London Fire Brigade.
The blaze is now reported to be under control.
