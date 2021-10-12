BBC News

Battersea: Woman injured in London flats blaze

Published
Image source, @sophie167
Image caption, At its height, about 70 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze the flats in Battersea

A woman has been injured following a blaze at a block of flats in London.

The building, in Westbridge Road, Battersea, was evacuated after a flat on the 20th floor caught light.

Emergency services, including 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters, were called to the scene just after 20:00 BST, according to the fire service.

The woman left the flat before crews arrived and was subsequently treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, according to London Fire Brigade.

The blaze is now reported to be under control.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.