Met PC cleared of causing moped rider's death during chase
A Met Police officer has been cleared of causing the death of a moped driver by pursuing him in a high-speed chase.
PC Paul Summerson, 44, was prosecuted over the pursuit of Lewis Johnson who was on a moped, and his pillion passenger Louis Kyriacou, both 18, through Stoke Newington in 2016.
Kingston Crown Court heard Mr Johnson died from injuries sustained when he swerved to avoid a van and hit a pole.
The jury returned a not guilty verdict after deliberating for 80 minutes.
'Smash and grab'
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford QC had told jurors PC Summerson drove "dangerously" and "far below the standard that was to be expected" during the chase.
The court heard police believed Mr Johnson and Mr Kyriacou were involved in a "smash-and-grab" theft in the area.
PC Summerson, whose BMW had its flashing lights and a siren on during the chase, pursued the moped through traffic, weaving in and out of cars. At one point he drove on the wrong side of the road, the court heard.
The chase on 9 February 2016 moved from Stoke Newington through Stamford Hill and on to Clapton Common Road.
There, a van moved out of the way of the police car and directly into the path of Mr Johnson, causing him to spin into a pole on the side of the road, the court heard.
'Protective bubbling'
Following the crash, PC Summerson ran to the aid of the moped passengers. Paramedics attended, but Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer had previously stated he had been keeping a gap between his car and the moped and that traffic was lighter than normal during the chase.
He said he remained close to protect the moped through "protective bubbling", a process where the police officer uses their sirens and lights to ensure other road users can see the chase and get out of the way.
His trial previously heard several statements from PC Summerson's colleagues and friends, who referred to him as hardworking, professional, and dedicated to his job as a police officer.