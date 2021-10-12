BBC News

Primrose Hill stabbing: Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley

Image caption, Nicole Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed at a flat in north London.

Nicole Hurley, 37, was found at the property in Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Bell, 40, who lived at the Primrose Hill flat, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

He is also accused of false imprisonment in relation to a third party and motoring offences.

