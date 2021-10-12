Enfield train crash: Two people treated at scene for injuries
Two people were injured when a train crashed through buffers at a north London station.
Emergency services were called to Enfield Town station when the Overground train derailed during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
About 50 passengers were evacuated from the train. London Ambulance Service (LAS) treated two people, including the driver, for minor injuries.
Services are suspended from Edmonton Green to Enfield Town.
Transport for London said the train was travelling at "low speed" when it crashed.
British Transport Police (BTP) said: "As is routine, the driver has been breathalysed and blew negative."
Images posted on social media showed the train remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.
Station commander Jim O'Neill, who was at the scene, said: "The train had hit the buffers at the station, which is at the end of the line, and gone up over the top of them.
"Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board.
"Crews assisted station staff to make the scene safe and a recovery operation will now be carried out."
Gary Spencer, a worker at the nearby postal sorting office, said dozens of emergency services vehicles were outside the station.
He said: "I have never known a train to fail stopping at the end of the line.
"If the metal steel was not behind the buffer I'm confident the train would have damaged the building."
LAS dispatched "one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team," a spokeswoman said.
"Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital."
The rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), has sent two safety inspectors to the scene to "help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident".