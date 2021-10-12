Leroy Mitchell death: Father of three 'touched lives of everyone'
- Published
A father of three who was shot dead after attending a house party was a "hard-working family man" who "touched the lives of everyone he met".
Leroy Mitchell, 35, was shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, in the early hours of 2 October after leaving a silent disco.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
His family said he was a "beautiful soul" with "a zest for life".
"He cherished his family and friends. He was loved by so many people, and his death will be felt for a long time to come," they said in a statement.
"Leroy touched the hearts of everyone he met. Leroy had such a bright future ahead, seeing his children grow and blossom into strong, positive, independent adults.
"It's heart-wrenchingly difficult as a family to think this has been ripped away from us all. He will be missed terribly."
Mr Mitchell had been due to start a job as a Royal Mail lorry driver on the Monday after he was killed.
Detectives investigating the killing are continuing to appeal for anyone who was at the house party in Birdhurst Road or who saw Mr Mitchell on the night of 1 October to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said: "We're just over a week on from Leroy's murder now and our investigation is gathering pace.
"We're following a number of leads and inquiries but we need the public's help to bring justice to Leroy's family."