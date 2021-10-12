Ranjith Kakanamalage: Reward offered over homophobic murder
- Published
Detectives investigating the suspected homophobic murder of a man in an east London cemetery have offered a £20,000 reward for information.
Ranjith "Roy" Kankanamalage, 50, was found at 06:30 BST on 16 August in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post-mortem tests found he died from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Officers are treating his death as a homophobic hate crime. They believe witnesses may not have come forward.
They have released images of two men known to have been near the cemetery at the time of the attack and who they feel may hold information which could be crucial in the investigation.
The first of the two possible witnesses is described as being of medium build with short, light-coloured hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt, light-blue shorts, dark-brown trainers and carrying a black backpack.
The second man is also of medium build but with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers.
Det Supt Pete Wallis, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: "We understand that given the circumstances of the murder, people may be reluctant to come forward.
"We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they believe it to be, to report it to police or any of our LGBT+ partners. We are particularly appealing to the two people pictured to come forward."
Derek Lee, from the Met's LGBT+ advisory group, said: "We appeal for anyone who knows anything about this horrendous crime to come forward using the many channels available.
"We are aware that, while it remains unsolved, this is causing considerable concern amongst LGBTQ+ people in Tower Hamlets and across London."