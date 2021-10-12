Black History Tube Map highlights London's black icons
- Published
A Tube map celebrating the contribution black people have made to London since the Roman invasion has been issued by Transport for London (TfL).
Station names have been replaced on the map with names of 272 notable black people, while Tube lines have also been renamed to link them by common themes.
The map has been released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Black Cultural Archives.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Black History is London's history."
He added: "This reimagination of the iconic Tube map celebrates the enormous contribution black people have made, and continue to make, to the success of our city.
"I'm determined to create a more equal city where black lives truly matter. This starts with education and that's why this new Black History Tube Map is so important."
Among those chosen to feature on the map is Pablo Fanque, a hugely successful Victorian circus owner who was immortalised in the Beatles song Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite, whose name replaces Embankment station.
Meanwhile, Claudia Jones, a political activist and co-founder of Notting Hill Carnival, is also celebrated, replacing Camden Town station.
West Brompton station has been renamed Ivory Bangle Lady, the name given to the remains of a high-status North African woman from fourth-century Roman York.
Her remains were found with jet and elephant ivory bracelets and helped archaeologists discover that wealthy people from across the Roman empire were living in the UK at the time.
The map was researched and designed by historian Kelly Foster and the Black Cultural Archives, which were established in 1981 to record the histories of people from across the African diaspora in British culture and history.
Arike Oke, managing director of the archives, said: "London's black history is deeply embedded in its streets and neighbourhoods.
"We hope the map will be an invitation to find out more and to explore."