Camden stabbing: Woman killed in Primrose Hill flat
- Published
A woman has been killed in a knife attack at a flat in north London.
The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found with stab injuries at a property Broxwood Way, Camden, shortly before 01.00 BST on Sunday. Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be organised in the coming days, police said.
The Met had issued an appeal to help to locate a 40-year-old man.
The force said it had arrested Jason Bell, 40, on suspicion of murder.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.