Camden stabbing: Woman killed in Primrose Hill flat

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way near Primrose Hill.

A woman has been killed in a knife attack at a flat in north London.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was found with stab injuries at a property Broxwood Way, Camden, shortly before 01.00 BST on Sunday. Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be organised in the coming days, police said.

The Met had issued an appeal to help to locate a 40-year-old man.

The force said it had arrested Jason Bell, 40, on suspicion of murder.

