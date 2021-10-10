Woman arrested on suspicion of Orpington murder
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in south east London.
Police found the body of a 51-year-old at about 23:45 BST on Saturday at a home in Chelsfield Lane, Orpington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
The man and woman are believed to have been known to each other, and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.
The victim's family has been informed and a post-mortem will take place.
