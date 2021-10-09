Forest Gate shooting: Three in hospital after barber shop attack
Three people are in hospital after a "callous and reckless" shooting at a barber shop in east London.
A 22-year-old man with gunshot and stab wounds remains in a critical condition after the attack in Upton Lane, Forest Gate, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.
Two other males, aged 17 and 19, remain in hospital in a condition which is not described as life-threatening.
A car believed to have been used by the suspects, a black Audi A7, was abandoned in Devenay Road, police said.
Det Sgt Mat Freeman said: "The use of a firearm last night in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless.
"I need to hear from anyone who saw a group behaving suspiciously with this vehicle or recalls seeing an unfamiliar black Audi A7 parked in the area."
