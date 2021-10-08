Colindale fire: Investigation after workshops destroyed
The cause of a fire which destroyed a row of car workshops in north-west London on Thursday night is being investigated.
Homes near West Hendon Broadway in Colindale had to be evacuated as a precaution, London Fire Brigade said.
The fire broke out at about 18:45 BST and was brought under control by 22:30.
The M1, which was temporarily closed between junctions one and four, has fully reopened and disrupted rail services have resumed.
The brigade said it was working to establish what caused the blaze.
