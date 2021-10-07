Colindale fire: M1 closed and homes evacuated
Part of the M1 has been closed and people have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackle a blaze at a car workshop.
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the fire at West Hendon Broadway in Colindale, north-west London, at about 18:35 BST.
A range of car workshops are currently alight.
The M1 has been closed between junctions one and four, and rail routes are also facing disruption.
©@WestHendon pic.twitter.com/eY3m2hvVlT
There is major congestion on the A5 between the North Circular and Station Road, London Fire Brigade said.
There is also disruption to rail services between London St Pancras and Luton Airport Parkway, with delays and cancellations expected until the end of the day.
The fire prompted 44 calls to the Brigade's 999 control centre.
The cause of the fire is not known yet known.
A London Ambulance spokesperson said: "We have an ambulance crew - incident response units - on scene with our emergency services partners at a fire in West Hendon. At this time we haven't treated any patients."
Police said road closures were in place and have urged people to avoid the area.