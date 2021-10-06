Women's safety: Thousands sign petition to reinstate Night Tube
- Published
A petition to reinstate London's Night Tube so that women have safer ways to get home has attracted tens of thousands of signatures.
Ella Watson, who set up the petition, said women's safety must take priority in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.
She added: "Women are more likely to be sexually assaulted at night. It's a lot riskier for them to use the night bus and be left on the street."
Sadiq Khan has pledged to look at reopening "one or two lines" this year.
Ms Watson, 26, said: "The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London's streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night."
Last trains in central London currently leave at 01:00 BST and restart at 05:30.
She added that with CCTV and well-lit platforms "it is the best transport option to ensure millions of women across London can get home safely in the evenings and at night this coming winter".
More than 75,000 people have signed the petition, which Ms Watson has welcomed, but added she was worried Mr Khan was not going far enough.
"There's still no commitment there," she told BBC London.
"One or two lines will make a difference, but this is an issue that affects women across London so we need as many lines as possible to be re-opened."
The Night Tube, which first launched in August 2016 and ran on selected lines on Fridays and Saturdays, was halted when lockdown began last year.
Ms Watson said she started the petition because she could not find one online and at first hoped 100 people would sign it.
"With everything that's happened recently it feels overwhelming because the issue is systemic and there needs to be cultural change," she said.
"But reinstating the Night Tube is something that could be changed very quickly, so why not do it?"
'Safety is a priority'
A spokeswoman for the mayor said he was committed to improving women's safety and re-opening the service "as quickly as possible".
"He has urged Transport for London (TfL) to look into the feasibility of getting one or two lines reopened this year, which we hope will be possible," she said.
Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground, confirmed reintroducing one or two more lines at night was being explored and added the safety of women and girls was "an absolute priority".
He said: "We are continuing to review how we might be able to reintroduce the full Friday and Saturday Night Tube in a safe and viable way as soon as possible."