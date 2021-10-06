Night Tube: Campaigners call on mayor to reinstate service
A woman behind a petition calling for the Night Tube to be reinstated has said action not promises was needed from the mayor of London.
More than 75,000 people have signed the petition calling for overnight services to be brought back to help keep women and girls safe.
Ella Watson said women's safety had to be the priority in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.
Sadiq Khan has pledged to look at reopening "one or two lines" this year.
Ms Watson told BBC London she started the petition because she could not find one online and at first hoped 100 people would sign it.
"As soon as it started to blow up I was really surprised but really happy. Obviously it's an issue a lot of people can relate to," the 26-year-old graduate said.
She added: "With everything that's happened recently it feels overwhelming because the issue is systemic and there needs to be cultural change.
"But reinstating the Night Tube is something that could be changed very quickly, so why not do it?"
The Night Tube, which first launched in August 2016 and ran on selected lines on Fridays and Saturdays, was halted when lockdown began last year.
A spokeswoman for the mayor said he was committed to improving women's safety and re-opening the service "as quickly as possible".
"He has urged TfL (Transport for London) to look into the feasibility of getting one or two lines reopened this year, which we hope will be possible," she said.
The spokeswoman added that the last trains in central London currently leave at 01:00 BST and restart at 05:30 and there was also an "extensive" night bus network.
'Vague words'
Ms Watson said she welcomed the positive response but was worried Mr Khan was not going far enough.
"There's still no commitment there," she said. "One or two lines will make a difference, but this is an issue that affects women across London so we need as many lines as possible to be re-opened.
"Women are more likely to be sexually assaulted, especially at night, and it's a lot riskier for women to use the night bus and just be left on the street late at night."
She added: "Promising things is one thing but we need to see some solid commitments rather than vague words."
TfL has been approached for comment.