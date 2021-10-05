Bevis Marks: Tower block plans near UK's oldest synagogue rejected
- Published
Plans for an office block that would overshadow the oldest synagogue in the UK have been thrown out by councillors.
Developers wanted to demolish the current seven-storey block at 31 Bury Street in Aldgate, central London, and replace it with a 48-storey tower.
The neighbouring Bevis Marks synagogue relies mainly on sunlight and candlelight for worship.
City of London councillors voted to reject the plans after receiving more than 1,000 objections.
Bevis Marks was built in 1701 and was the first synagogue to be created after Jews were allowed back into England by Oliver Cromwell, following their banishment by Edward I in 1290.
The Grade I listed building is thought to be the oldest synagogue in Europe to have remained in continuous use.
It is currently home to the UK's Spanish and Portuguese Jewish community, which make up about 20% of British Jews.
Developers wanted to build a 48-floor tower in Bury Street and another 21-storey building on Creechurch Lane.
Synagogue trustees argued the new offices would block out nearly all sunlight on the building, except for one hour a day, and make services "almost impossible".
Council officials had recommended the Bury Street plan go ahead, saying the light loss would be "minimal" and offset by public benefits including "generous community space".
But councillors disagreed and rejected the plans by 14 votes to seven.
Bevis Marks Rabbi Shalom Morris said he was "delighted" that the planning committee had "seen sense".
He said: "The cumulative impact of continuing to allow developers to build right up against our synagogue will block out any daylight.
"We already find it difficult at times to read prayers and carry out a normal service due to poor light conditions.
"The threat is not over yet though as we continue to fight against another nearby planned skyrise development."
A City of London Corporation spokeswoman confirmed the plans were rejected "following lengthy debate" and a final decision will now be made by the City of London's assistant town clerk.
A separate application for the 21-storey block on Creechurch Lane has yet to be considered.