Stephen Port: 'Competency' of Met Police focus of inquests
- Published
The inquests into the deaths of four young men murdered by Stephen Port are to focus on the "competency and adequacy" of the Met Police.
Between June 2014 and September 2015, Port murdered Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25.
They were all given fatal overdoses of the drug GHB.
Jurors heard the inquests will consider whether opportunities were missed to uncover what happened earlier.
In 2016, Port was found guilty of their murders and attacking several others. He was given a whole life prison term.
In her opening statement to the jury, Judge Sarah Munro QC - who is sitting as the coroner - said Port's trial did not answer the question of whether the deaths "might have been prevented had the police investigated any of the deaths differently".
She added Port would "not play any part in these inquests but you will hear a great deal about him and his lifestyle".
Jurors heard police did not realise the men had been murdered by Port until after the final death.
Port met his victims online, including through the dating app Grindr, before luring them to his home where they were drugged and raped.
The first victim, Anthony Walgate, was found outside Port's flat, and the other three either in or next to a nearby churchyard.
The inquests are taking place at Barking Town Hall, just yards from the east London flat where Port's victims were given fatal overdoses.
The hearing is expected to last ten weeks.