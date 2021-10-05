London flooding hits Tube services and roads
Flooding has hit parts of London after heavy rain overnight, causing transport closures and flooded roads.
Images taken in Knightsbridge, west London, show motorists attempting to navigate waterlogged roads following the downpours.
Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground have closed.
The District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, Transport for London (TfL) said.
The Piccadilly line has severe delays due to an earlier power supply problem while the Metropolitan line has been hit by flooding at Aldgate.
London Overground has no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.
Flooding overnight here’s a snap from Knightsbridge at 5am this morning @BBCRadioLondon pic.twitter.com/PoOTRl4pLv— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) October 5, 2021