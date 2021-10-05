London flooding hits Tube services and roads
Flooding has hit parts of London after heavy rain overnight, causing transport closures.
Images taken in Knightsbridge, west London, show motorists attempting to navigate waterlogged roads following the downpours.
Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground have closed.
The District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, Transport for London (TfL) said.
Flooding overnight here’s a snap from Knightsbridge at 5am this morning @BBCRadioLondon pic.twitter.com/PoOTRl4pLv— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) October 5, 2021
The Piccadilly line has severe delays due to an earlier power supply problem while the Metropolitan line has been hit by flooding at Aldgate.
London Overground has no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.
A4 in and out of London has severe flooding. Allow extra time if travelling @BBCLondonNews #flooding #london #londontravel @BBCWthrWatchers @itvnews @itvweather pic.twitter.com/UiSdyBXOY6— LittleLondonWhispers 💙 (@londonwhispers) October 5, 2021
St James's Park saw 35mm of rain between midnight and 06:00 BST, the Met Office said.
The wet weather has also caused road closures on the M23 in Sussex between junctions 10a and 11.
London has previously seen flash flooding during the summer.
At the scene: Greg Mackenzie, BBC London
A number of clothing shops flooded overnight in Knightsbridge. Some places saw six hours' worth of rain in a matter of minutes.
London Fire Brigade arrived here at around 07:00 to try and clear a number of blocked drains but to no avail.
They've been checking the flooded shops but all remain closed, with firefighters unable to gain access.
Although traffic is still able to get through, there are giant puddles everywhere as employees unable to get to their workplace wait outside.