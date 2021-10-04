Murder arrests over missing 70-year-old Highgate woman
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud, false imprisonment and murder after the disappearance of a woman from north London.
Norma Girolami, 70, from Cholmeley Park in Highgate, has not been seen since the middle of August. She was reported missing on 20 September.
Ms Girolami's home shows no sign of plans to leave, food was in her fridge and she said nothing about going away, Met police officers said.
They asked her to contact them if safe.
A man, 39, was arrested at an address in Islington and a 34-year-old woman was arrested at an address in Finchley.
The man remains in police custody and the woman has been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, said: "As a result of our investigation we are extremely concerned that Norma may have come to some harm.
"In view of these concerns for her welfare, and to stop the anguish her friends and relatives are enduring, it is imperative that anyone with information contacts police."