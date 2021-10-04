Insulate Britain blocks Blackwall Tunnel
Police have arrested 38 climate change activists from Insulate Britain, some of whom blocked the entrance to the Blackwall Tunnel in south-east London.
Protesters caused chaos at one of London's busiest river crossings.
Activists also blocked Wandsworth Bridge, Arnos Grove and the Hanger Lane gyratory.
Ministers plan to enact tougher powers to tackle their direct action which has seen blockages to key arteries around London, including on the M25 and M4.
Last month, the government won a High Court injunction, warning climate change protesters that they could be jailed if they continue their campaign of blocking the M25.
Hundreds of protesters have been arrested since the group's demonstrations started last month.
'Face up to reality'
Dr Malik Saleh, a dentist who was stuck at the Hanger Lane gyratory, was forced to cancel appointments. He said the protest had caused "a crazy amount of inconvenience".
"The point is valid but there must be a better way around it," he said.
"We consider protests of this nature unreasonable and are acting as quickly as possible to minimise disruption caused to members of the public using the roads."
A reference by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to "Insulate Britain or whatever they are calling themselves these days" was met with boos at a fringe Maritime UK drinks reception at the Conservative Party conference on Sunday evening.
Insulate Britain wants the government to commit to providing insulation for 29m homes.
"We're more scared of what will happen when the climate crisis causes the breakdown of law and order, than we are of injunctions and prison," a spokesperson said.
"The government is focusing on us rather than what's coming down the road. They need to face up to reality."
The government has said it is investing £1.3bn to support people to install energy efficiency measures.