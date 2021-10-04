Soho hammer attack: Man charged with GBH due in court
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after four people were injured in a hammer attack in Soho.
The accused, Morteza Ahmadi, 38, is also charged with causing actual bodily harm, sexual assault and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.
Two women - one in her 20s and one in her 30s - were attacked with a hammer in Regent Street, central London, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, police said.
Mr Ahmadi, of no fixed address, is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The attacker then entered a pub on Glasshouse Street, in central London, and attacked a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.
Security staff restrained the man who was then arrested by police.
All four victims have since been released from hospital.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.