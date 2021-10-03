BBC News

London Marathon 2021: More than 80,000 taking part

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The men's elite race is currently under way in London

Runners are pounding the streets in the 40th London Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race returned to the capital's streets for the first full-scale staging of the race in more than two years, following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 40,000 are due to run the London route with a similar number running "virtually" via a tracking app.

Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar have won the men's and women's wheelchair races, both setting course records.

In a dominant performance Hug finished in 1:26.27 beating the previous course record by more than two minutes.

His fellow swiss athlete Schar finished in 1:39.52, shaving five seconds off her old record set in 2017.

Eight-time winner David Weir took third place, competing in the wheelchair race for the 22nd consecutive year.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Men's wheelchair race winner Marcel Hug beat the previous course record by more than two minutes

World record holder Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive victory in the women's elite race.

The Kenyan recorded emphatic victories in both the 2019 and 2020 races.

Cloudy skies with a few sunny spells are expected for much of the day with a high temperatures of about 16C (61F). There is a small chance of a shower later in the afternoon.

TV coverage of the race is on BBC One until 14:30 BST with further coverage on the Red Button and the BBC Sport website app. A London Marathon special is being broadcast on BBC Radio London.

