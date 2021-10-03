London Marathon 2021: More than 80,000 taking part
Runners are pounding the streets in the 40th London Marathon.
The 26.2-mile race returned to the capital's streets for the first full-scale staging of the race in more than two years, following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 40,000 are due to run the London route with a similar number running "virtually" via a tracking app.
Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar have won the men's and women's wheelchair races, both setting course records.
In a dominant performance Hug finished in 1:26.27 beating the previous course record by more than two minutes.
His fellow swiss athlete Schar finished in 1:39.52, shaving five seconds off her old record set in 2017.
Eight-time winner David Weir took third place, competing in the wheelchair race for the 22nd consecutive year.
World record holder Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive victory in the women's elite race.
The Kenyan recorded emphatic victories in both the 2019 and 2020 races.
Cloudy skies with a few sunny spells are expected for much of the day with a high temperatures of about 16C (61F). There is a small chance of a shower later in the afternoon.
TV coverage of the race is on BBC One until 14:30 BST with further coverage on the Red Button and the BBC Sport website app. A London Marathon special is being broadcast on BBC Radio London.