Soho hammer attack: Four people injured
A hammer attack in London's Soho district has hospitalised four people.
A 38-year-old man attacked two women - one aged in her 20s and one in her 30s - with a hammer on Regent Street at about 22.45 BST on Friday, police said.
The man then entered a pub on Glasshouse Street and attacked a woman, aged in her 40s, and a man in his 50s.
Security staff restrained the man who was then arrested by police for Grievous Bodily Harm. All four victims were taken to hospital.
None of the victims are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
