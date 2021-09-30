Sabina Nessa: Man accused of 'predatory' murder of teacher
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the "predatory" murder of a primary school teacher.
Koci Selamaj allegedly used a 2ft (0.6m) long weapon to repeatedly strike Sabina Nessa, 28, who was attacked on 17 September, the Old Bailey heard.
The court was told he then carried her away unconscious. Her body was found covered in leaves in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, the next day.
Mr Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was remanded in custody.
A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm the exact cause of her death but the attack was said to have involved "extreme violence".
Ms Nessa had been making her way to meet a friend at The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village but never arrived.
Dressed in a prison-issue green and yellow top, garage worker Mr Selamaj, who is originally from Albania, appeared by video link from Wormwood Scrubs assisted by an interpreter.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court it was a "premeditated and predatory" stranger attack and there was no suggestion the defendant knew Ms Nessa.
During the hearing, the defendant, who has already indicated he will deny murder, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.
Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for 16 December.
A vigil for Ms Nessa was held in nearby Pegler Square, last Friday, and there is a book of condolence at the One Space community centre, close to where her body was found.