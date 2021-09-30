Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens handed whole-life sentence
- Published
A Met Police officer who murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
Wayne Couzens abducted the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham on 3 March.
Ahead of sentencing Couzens, the judge said the case was "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal".
"You've betrayed your family and there's no evidence of genuine contrition," he told Couzens.
Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as "grotesque".
He said the seriousness of the case was so "exceptionally high" that it warranted a whole-life order.
"The misuse of a police officer's role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause," he told the Old Bailey.
He paid tribute to the dignity of Ms Everard's family, whose statements in court he said revealed the human impact of Couzens' "warped, selfish and brutal offending which was both sexual and homicidal".
Couzens shook in the dock as he was sent down to begin his sentence.