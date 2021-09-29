Sarah Everard murder: 'Our lives will never be the same again'
- Published
The mother of Sarah Everard has told a court she is "tormented" at the thought of what her daughter endured.
The 33-year-old was handcuffed by Wayne Couzens as he pretended to arrest her for breaching Covid guidelines.
The Met Police officer abducted her as she walked home from a friend's house, then raped and strangled her.
In a statement she read out at the Old Bailey, Susan Everard said she had kept her daughter's dressing gown as it smelt like her.
Speaking to Couzens' sentencing hearing, Mrs Everard said: "She spent the last hours on this Earth with the very worst of humanity.
"Sarah died in horrendous circumstances. I go through the sequence of events. I wonder when she realised she was in mortal danger.
"Burning her body was the final insult. It meant we could never again see her sweet face and never say goodbye.
"Our lives will never be the same. We should be a family of five, but now we are four."
Couzens' two-day sentencing hearing has been told that Ms Everard's ordeal could be summarised as "deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire".
The 48-year-old police officer handcuffed the marketing executive on the street in Clapham on 3 March as he pretended to arrest her for breaching Covid guidelines.
He had worked on Covid patrols in January, the court heard, and so would have known the appropriate formal terms regarding potential breaches.
Mrs Everard said: "In the evenings, at the time she was abducted, I let out a silent scream: 'Don't get in the car, Sarah. Don't believe him. Run.'"
A week after she disappeared, Ms Everard's body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford, Kent, just metres from land owned by Couzens.
Her body and clothes had been put inside a refrigerator and set alight before being moved in builders' bags.
The court heard that a couple of days after burning Ms Everard's body, Couzens took his wife and two children on a family trip to the woods.
In a message to Couzens, Sarah's sister Katie, told the Old Bailey: "You treated Sarah as if she was nothing. Placed more emphasis on satisfying your sick, disgusting perversions than on life. Her life.
"You disposed of my sister's body like it was rubbish. Fly-tipped her like she meant nothing.
"She meant everything."
Couzens, who could be given a whole-life term, has admitted kidnap, murder and rape.