Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens at Old Bailey for sentencing
Sarah Everard's killer, ex-Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, has appeared at the Old Bailey for sentencing.
The firearms officer abducted the 33-year-old she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham on 3 March, driving her away in a car he had hired.
Ms Everard's body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent, metres from land owned by Couzens. She had been raped and strangled.
Couzens, 48, will be sentenced at the culmination of the two-day hearing.
He pleaded guilty in July to the marketing executive's murder.
Wayne Couzens shuffled into court his head bowed. Wearing a dark blue suit he confirmed his name.
Sarah's parents, and other family members, are in court listening to horrendous details about their daughter's kidnap, rape and murder.
In the public gallery many of her friends have also come to court to support them.
Three members of her family will read out statements this afternoon about how her murder has affected them.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Met Police issued a statement that said: "We are sickened, angered and devastated by this man's crimes, which betray everything we stand for.
"Our thoughts are with Sarah's family and her many friends. It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through."