Reverend Yvonne Clarke: First black female deacon loses parish appeal
- Published
The first black woman to become a deacon in the Church of England has lost an appeal to keep her parish open.
The Reverend Yvonne Clarke became a deacon in 1987 and was among the first women ordained as a priest in 1994.
Her south London parish of All Saints Shirley, in Southwark Diocese, which is also her home, will close under plans to reduce financial pressures.
The Church Commissioners' said they "understand how difficult the outcome will be" for those involved.
Having served All Saints since 1998, it is the place where Ms Clarke said she "would like to see out" her ministry.
But Ms Clarke claimed no-one had consulted with her about her future "in an appropriate way".
The Diocese of Southwark confirmed it had proposed to the Church Commissioners that All Saints, Spring Park, be dissolved and divided between the parishes of St George, Shirley, and St John, Shirley.
It added that it had come to the decision due to "ongoing concerns about the financial viability and capacity for governance and mission over a period of several years" and had "not come to it lightly".
The parish remained unable to sustain itself either in terms of finance or governance, it added.