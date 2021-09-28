Fuel supply: Man 'pulls knife' in Welling petrol station dispute
- Published
A man has threatened a motorist with what appears to be a knife during a dispute at a petrol station.
The driver of a blue Citroen, had reportedly pushed in to a queue at a garage in Welling, south-east London, shortly after 14.30 BST on Monday.
Footage posted online appears to show a man then walking up to the vehicle clutching a knife before being thrown onto the bonnet of the car.
The Met attended the scene but found "no trace of either" party.
No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified.
Footage shared on social media shows a man standing on the road holding what appears to be a knife shouting at the driver in his vehicle.
A second video shows the car driving towards the petrol station with the same man on the bonnet. The man manages to get off the bonnet and kicks one of the cars' wing mirrors.
A Met spokesman said: "We are aware of footage online which appears to show the incident and will review this as part of our ongoing enquiries."